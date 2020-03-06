Alcorn issues guidance and information related to spring break and student, faculty, and staff travel

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University is monitoring the global health emergency and outbreak of the Coronavirus.

No cases have been identified on the university’s campuses.

The university issued the following statement:

Due to the uncertainty this public health issue is creating, the University is banning all university-related travel to the countries for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Warning related to COVID-19. Currently, these include China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea. We strongly encourage the campus community to continually review the latest warnings and advisories on the CDC Travel Warnings website and the U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories page. Additionally, the university is guided by the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation that Universities reconsider study abroad travel. Alcorn is canceling all outbound study abroad programs scheduled over spring break and the next six months. It is in everyone’s best interest that students, faculty, and staff avoid unnecessary travel through high-traffic transportation hubs and affected areas before they return to campus. Faculty, staff, and students are strongly advised to reconsider their personal or professional spring break travel plans, both nationally and internationally, if it is to any of the affected areas. Those traveling to affected areas are also cautioned to consider the possibility of travel delays, future quarantines, or prolonged self-isolation when returning to campus. We also encourage campus members to share travel plans with your department chair, dean, supervisor or the Office of Student Affairs in order to facilitate assistance if the need arises.

Alcorn State University