Alcorn State University announces plans for distribution of CARES Act funds to students

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University will receive nearly $6 million in federal emergency funds with half earmarked as grants to students impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The University will use the funding to disburse grants directly to students following the Department of Education eligibility guidelines.

The funding is provided through the recently-passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act. The Act provides federal aid to institutions of higher education to help students cover expenses related to the disruptions due to COVID-19 through emergency grants.

Students must meet the following eligibility requirements to qualify for a CARES Act grant.

Enrolled at Alcorn as a full- or part-time undergraduate or graduate student during the Spring 2020 Semester and not have withdrawn from the University prior to March 16

Demonstrate expenses incurred related to disruptions to their education due to the COVID-19 outbreak such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, transportation, and childcare

Be eligible for Title IV aid, which is determined by filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or providing proof of eligibility.

To receive a CARES Act grant, Alcorn will require students to complete an online application form starting Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Office of Financial Aid will review the application and determine eligibility based on the federal guidelines listed above. The form can be found at the University’s website and students are encouraged to complete their applications as soon as possible.

The university anticipates processing grants beginning on May 11. The grants will range approximately from $450–$1,100. These are one-time grants from the federal government and do not require repayment.

Click here for more information regarding eligibility.