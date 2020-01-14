Allison Anthony is missing out of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department needs help finding a missing Jackson woman.

Allison Anthony has been missing since December 13, 2019.

She was last seen at 1140 Greymont Avenue in Jackson. Police don’t know what she was wearing the day of her disappearance.

Anthony is described as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5’8 and weighs 137 pounds.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Allison Anthony, you are asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).