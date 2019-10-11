Annual Full Hunter’s Moon Visible This Weekend

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) – This year’s full Hunter’s Moon will be visible Sunday night in Mississippi. It’s the name given to the first full moon after the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the Autumnal Equinox. The Hunter’s Moon got it’s nickname by giving hunters a little extra light to hunt in the evenings during fall hunting season.

The moon will rise not long after sunset, perfect for late evening viewing close to the horizon. Because of an optical phenomenon, the moon will appear larger than normal along the horizon. The moon may also appear more orange than usual because when it is low in the sky we see the moon through a deeper layer of atmosphere.

LIVE DOPPLER 9 MAP CENTER

The full moon will rise on Sunday night at 6:49 PM in Mississippi. The moon will be up all night, setting Monday morning at 7:36 AM. Best viewing will be close to moon rise, in the late evening hours. Be sure to send in your photos of the moon to 12 News so that we can share on air and online! Email us at news@wjtv.com or tag us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.