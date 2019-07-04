UPDATE: All Beaches in Hancock and Harrison Counties now Closed due to Algae

The MDEQ announced new water closures for all beaches in Hancock and Harrison County, in addition to existing closures in Jackson County, due to the growth of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).

In a statement about the harmful substance, MDEQ said “An algal bloom is the rapid growth of algae on the surface of the water.”

“MDEQ advises people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading because exposure to the blue-green HAB can be harmful. The closures refer to water contact and do not prohibit use of the sand portion of a beach.”

Stations closed as of Wednesday are:

Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach

Station 13A – Biloxi East Beach

Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach

Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach

Stations closures that remain in effect are:

Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach

Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach

Station 3 – Waveland Beach

Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach

Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach

Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach

Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach

Station 7A – Long Beach Beach

Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach

Station 11A – Edgewater Beach

Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach

Station 14 – Front Beach

Station 15 – Shearwater Beach

The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ.

Those who become exposed should immediately wash with soap and water.

Do not eat fish or any seafood taken from affected areas.