UPDATE: All Beaches in Hancock and Harrison Counties now Closed due to Algae

The MDEQ announced new water closures for all beaches in Hancock and Harrison County, in addition to existing closures in Jackson County, due to the growth of Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB).
In a statement about the harmful substance, MDEQ said “An algal bloom is the rapid growth of algae on the surface of the water.”
“MDEQ advises people and their pets to avoid water contact, such as swimming or wading because exposure to the blue-green HAB can be harmful. The closures refer to water contact and do not prohibit use of the sand portion of a beach.”
Stations closed as of Wednesday are:
- Station 12B – Biloxi East Central Beach
- Station 13A – Biloxi East Beach
- Station 8 – Gulfport West Beach
- Station 9 – Gulfport Harbor Beach
Stations closures that remain in effect are:
- Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
- Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
- Station 3 – Waveland Beach
- Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
- Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
- Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
- Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
- Station 7A – Long Beach Beach
- Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
- Station 11A – Edgewater Beach
- Station 12A – Biloxi West Central Beach
- Station 14 – Front Beach
- Station 15 – Shearwater Beach
The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting, according to MDEQ.
Those who become exposed should immediately wash with soap and water.
Do not eat fish or any seafood taken from affected areas.