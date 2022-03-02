JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For months, people here in the Belhaven community have suffered from a string of armed carjackings.

Tonight, they held a town hall and talked with public officials about how to create a safer community.

Dr Hogan Reed began, “We love this community we’re in, we love the city of Jackson but when you talk about violent crime it’s a different story. It’s a game that we don’t want to play. It’s a game we aren’t going to play.”

The mayor of Jackson, a municipal judge, and JPD supervisors addressed the concerns of those living in the Belhaven area.

Jackson Municipal Judge Jeff Reynolds explains, “This misconception goes around that, violent criminals just get right out that it’s a revolving door. I know all of y’all probably have heard that well I can tell you that’s false.”

Judge Reynolds says some violent juvenile offenders may be an exception after appearing before a Hinds County judge.

Jackson resident Morris Mock expressed concerns about criminal offenders and mental health.

Morris Mock commented, “So, technically you wouldn’t know if a poor person has mental health or is it just crime.”

Judge Reynolds responded, “Personally, I gave up trying to send people to Whitfield because they would never accept.”

The judge credits that to the legislative decision to cut funds for mental health in the state.

Jackson police Sergeant Kevin Nash spoke on the success of JPD efforts in the Belhaven district.

Sergeant Kevin Nash stated, “It’s been working because you guys actually have been calling in on us on suspicious vehicles that little dirty Nissan Sentra, that’s my car you can stop calling but, we have seen a decrease in crime. Y’all haven’t been hearing about it much, right? Or have you?”

These statements led to questions about, whether or not policing efforts are equal throughout the city.

Jackson Resident Morris Mock inquired, “How many roadblocks are set up in Belhaven? Are you all using that same unmarked car, low police presence in every neighborhood throughout the city?”

Sergeant Kevin Nash replied, “We are actually. I’m just telling you about Belhaven because that’s the meeting we’re having. We also use the same resources in Georgetown, Presidential Hills.”

Mayor Lumumba added, “We have to do it across all areas of the city, and I assure you we have.

Dr. Reed hogan joined in commenting, “Come in unmarked cars, stop us at every corner, we appreciate you we really do.”

Chief James Davis stated there has been a decrease in crime citywide and calls for the people of Jackson to continue to push their legislators to fund community resources.

Law enforcement says crime in the Belhaven area has been on a significant decline but, now the Belhaven community wants to work on the installment of the JPD blue light cameras.