Belhaven Marching Band spreads Christmas cheer at Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Belhaven Marching Band brings holiday cheer to patients at Children’s of Mississippi Hospital. Students and the director of the marching band and Pep Bands Casey Kirks give the gift of Christmas music.

“We played Christmas carols on each of the four floors of the hospitals. Doctors, nurses, families, and patients were all able to see and hear us,” said Kirk. They performed classic Christmas carols from “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night” to “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark! The Herald Angel Sing.”

“Children and their families came out of their rooms and into the hallways to listen,” recounts Kirk. “Parents of children who couldn’t get out of bed would even open the doors to their rooms so they could hear the music.”

Kirk said he saw many of the families, nurses, and doctors singing the words as they played the carols.

“Those words and the music behind them are a reflection of the power of the Word of God. In a way, playing timeless Christmas carols that reflect scripture is a way to share the Gospel, and that is ultimately what we wanted to bring to everyone,” said Kirk.

Kirk believes that music is a gift that can bring healing, and he hopes that the music they shared was able to strengthen the families and the patients.

“It’s always a great opportunity to get out and into the community, and give back to others because music has given so much to us.”