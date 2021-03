CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), on Tuesday around 6:15 pm, 45-year-old Belinda Marshall was arrested in Madison County for an incident involving the hit and run death of Robert Walker on February 23, 2021, on Nissan Drive.

MHP said Belinda Walker was taken to the Madison County Detention Center and charged with felony hit and run.

This accident is still an ongoing investigation.