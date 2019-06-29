Ben Howland on Quinndary Weatherspoon getting drafted

STARKVILLE, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi’s C-Spire basketball player of the year Quinndary Weatherspoon was drafted last week by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round.
This week his former head coach at Mississippi State Ben Howland was asked about Weatherspoon getting drafted.
“I got a chance to visit with him and I was really happy for him,” said Howland. “And that was really a big deal to get drafted, he was the 49th pick. I’m really proud of him and happy for him. He and his family worked very hard and now a whole new chapter starts. Now you gotta go out and prove yourself all over again. And he left Monday.”
Weatherspoon began practicing with the Spurs this past week, as he joins a playoff squad from just one year ago.
