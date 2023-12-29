MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WHLT) – The body of a Moss Point man missing since Sunday was found in Alabama.

Joseph Ladnier was reported missing by his wife after being last seen on Sunday, December 24, around 8:00 a.m. in Jackson County. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) regarding Ladnier on Thursday.

MCSO Detectives found Ladnier’s truck in Chunchula, Alabama based on information from JCSO. The vehicle was in an abandoned driveway.

After seven hours of searching the area with dogs and drones, MCSO Detectives terminated the search. However, late Friday afternoon, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ladnier’s body was found. His family was notified of this development.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is nothing further to release at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page