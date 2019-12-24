Booked and charged: Goula Grinch arrested on Christmas Eve

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pascagoula Police Department announced via Facebook that the Goula Grinch was arrested and charged with Interruption of Merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.

He was booked in and Judge Fondren sentenced him to 39 1/2 years.

“We have a feeling this is not the last we have seen of The Goula Grinch.” Pascagoula Police Department

Officer Prisock and K9 Nicky apprehended the Goula Grinch on Tuesday.

There was a brief foot pursuit that ended quickly once K9 Nicky got to the scene.