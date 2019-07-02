Boyfriend arrested in the death of pregnant Holmes County woman: Breaking

New details are emerging in the arrest of MaKayla Winston’s boyfriend.

Terrence Sample is accused of killing her and their unborn child.

He faces charges of kidnapping, capital murder and murder. Sheriff Willie March say Sample showed up with his lawyer at the department to turn himself in.

“He was questioned by MBI and some of the deputies concerning involvement in this young lady’s death and he didn’t really answer the questions about what he knew about her but anyway we kept him because we have received some information that he was with her that night around 1 o’clock.”

The suspect is awaiting a hearing but both justice court judges recused themselves from the case.

March has been sheriff for thirty eight years and has never seen a case like this one.

Update: July 2– Terrence Sample is charged with Kidnapping in addition to Capital Murder and Murder, according to the Holmes Co. Sheriff.

Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff’s Dept.

Terrence Sample

The boyfriend of MaKayla Winston turned himself into police last night. Terrence Sample has not gone before a judge in the death of Winston who was 9-months pregnant when she went missing last week. She was found yesterday, six miles from her car near a rural road in Holmes County.

The 21-year-old was due to give birth on July 4. Authorities found Winston’s car with the keys in the ignition, shoes in the car and a cell phone on the ground nearby.

Sample is awaiting his appearance in court but authorities say they plan to charge him with capital murder and murder in the death of Winston and their unborn child.

