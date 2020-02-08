BREAKING: Coroner identifies victims killed in Clinton house fire

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Hinds County Coroner has identified the seven victims who were killed in an overnight house fire Saturday on Old Vicksburg Rd. and Hobby Farms Rd. in Clinton.

Coroner Sharron Grisham-Stewart listed the mother and six children as: Brittney Presley, 33; Landon Brookshire, 15; Layne Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcom Presley, 4; Felicity Presley, 1.

UPDATE: Chief Fire Marshal Davis releases statement advising families to take necessary safety precautions in order to prevent house fires:

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE check you smoke alarms in your homes before going to sleep tonight. If your smoke alarms do not work or you are in need of smoke alarms contact your local fire department and they will install some FREE of charge. We do not want our Fire Marshals and Fire Departments to come to your house for a fire resulting in a fire death. We want to see smiling faces and happy families.”

https://www.facebook.com/pg/msfiresafe/posts/?ref=page_internal

UPDATE: Mark Jones with the City of Clinton reports the father of the family was able to make it out of the home. He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Jones said the father did attempt to rescue his family out of the home, but was not able to. Investigators are still looking into how the mother and six children got caught in the blaze.

UPDATE: Chief Blackledge says the ages of the victims range from one to 33-years-old.

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – Clinton Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly house fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said his department received a call around 12:30 am for a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road.

The fire claimed the life of seven people, whose identities and ages are not being released at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.