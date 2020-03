JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Authorities are investigating a house fire on the 100 block of Dona Ave.

The fire started just around 4:00 a.m. this morning.

We’re told a family of five was awakened by the fire, which started in the kitchen.

They were all able to escape the fire safely before fire crews arrived.

The family had been living in the home for 8 years.

Investigators are on the scene conducting the cause into the investigation.

No serious injuries reported.

BREAKING: Family escapes house fire on Dona Avenue in Jackson. The mother was able to wake up everyone in the home and get them out safely. Some were left with cuts from climbing out the window. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/BiLqaJQqnF — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 6, 2020

Animal control is now out here looking for the family’s dog that was roaming around on scene. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/DpG8MmytDJ — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 6, 2020