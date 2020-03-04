Brothers found guilty of possession of marijuana and stolen firearms: Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) On Wednesday, two brothers of Hattiesburg were found guilty of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of stolen firearms.

On August 25, 2016, Hattiesburg Police officers, supported by other law enforcement agencies, responded to a call for service at the Southern Village Apartments in Forrest County. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the Smith brothers’ apartment, where they found over half a pound of marijuana bagged for distribution, scales, and five firearms, two of which were stolen. On April 3, 2019, Victor Smith and Michael Smith were charged in a federal criminal indictment. Department of Justice

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Southern District of Mississippi

Victor Smith, 43, and Michael Smith, 42 will be sentenced by Judge Starrett on June 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Hattiesburg.