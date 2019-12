CANTON, Miss.(WJTV) – The Canton community is coming together to remember 31-year-old Hilereca Dortch.

Dortch went missing Friday, December 13 after leaving her workplace of Domino’s, on Peace Street in Canton.

Authorities found her vehicle abandoned, and just miles away, so was her body.

At this time, 25-year-old Terrance J. Caldwell has been accused of killing Dortch, and shooting a Jasco gas station attendant in the face.

He’s being held in the Madison County Detention Center on no bond.