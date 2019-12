CHICAGO (AP) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has fired the city’s retiring police superintendent.

The mayor cited Eddie Johnson’s “ethical lapses” that included telling lies about a recent incident in which he was found asleep at the wheel of his car after having drinks.

Johnson was named to the job in the wake of a police shooting that killed a black teenager.

He was dismissed after the mayor reviewed an inspector general’s report and video evidence related to the incident.