City leaders, citizens fed up with gun violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – After a 5-year-old is shot and killed in Jackson, city leaders and citizens are speaking out against gun violence in the city.

On Wednesday night, 5-year-old Qeenyana Davis’ life was cut short after being shot in a Wood Village Apartment.

Police said Davis and others were wounded when someone opened fire.

In less than a week, Davis is the second child to be killed from gun violence. On April 6, 11-year-old Jordan McCoy was killed while asleep in his home on Forest Avenue.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes of Ward 3 reacted to the news.

“Another baby dead in the City of Jackson. It’s not right, and only thing we doing is making excuses. Let’s stop making excuses and let’s do something about the criminals in this city.”

Since the shelter-in-place order issued by Governor Tate Reeves April 3, there’s been nearly a dozen shootings in Jackson – seven being fatal.

Jackson citizen Trinincer Craft wants the violence to stop. Just this week, she woke up to her car riddled in bullets from people outside shooting at each other.

“It’s senseless for you to be out here shooting across somebody yard when people in the house sleep… knowing people in the bed sleep.”

Councilman Stokes is calling on Governor Reeves and the Jackson Police Department to enforce the shelter-in-place order and get the guns off the street.

“We got to get a special unit out here in these hot zones to make sure that we can stop some of these people with bad understanding. They got these guns. We got to get these guns out their hands.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement on the shooting death of Queenyana Davis:

I mourn the loss of every innocent life. It is especially heartbreaking when lives are taken due to senseless violence.

As a father, I’m further devastated when we lose a child in our community. I offer my deepest sympathy and sincere condolences to the parents and loved ones of the 5-year-old whose life was senselessly stolen last night. We must develop better ways of resolving conflict than resorting to acts of violence. The permanent outcome to these temporary disagreements is beyond devastating.

Please join me in praying for the family and community of precious Queenyana Davis. I commit to fighting to ensure her life was not lost in vain.” Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting case of Davis.

