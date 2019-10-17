Congressman Bennie Thompson comments on passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson has released a statement on the passing of his U.S. House of Representatives colleague Elijah Cummings.

Cummings died Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, the state in which he represents.

The democrats served alongside each other since 1996, when Cummings won the 7th District seat.

Thompson said this about his colleague: