Controversial sign calls for Democrats to “do your job or the American people will impeach you”

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A new sign popped up in Yazoo City and some people say it’s trying to deter voters ahead of Election Day.

The sign reads: “Warning Democrats! Let President Trump do his job! Warning Democrats! Do your job or the American people will impeach you! Warning Republicans! Support the President or the American People will impeach you!”

The sign, which has been up for nearly a week, has gotten attention from local people in the area, including the chair of the Yazoo Democratic Party. Chairman Joe Thomas says that he thinks the sign was built in an effort to deter people from voting in the upcoming elections.

Thomas says “How could you put something like this in Yazoo City? This is a predominantly African American community. It’s very disrespectful.”

12 News’ Shay O’Connor spoke to Tony Kane, the man who placed the sign, and said his intention wasn’t to be racist or prejudiced, but to send a message to voters in the city.

Kane said: “It has to do with the people we have in Office not working for our country and the American people. I want all Democrats and Republicans to know, they are not above the law.”

Kane said his goal is to get anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 people on the sign and if enough people sign it, then Kane will send it to President Trump in Washington D.C.