Cool Schools: Dana Road Elementary

Dana Road Elementary is this week’s “Cool School” because of their The Lion King-themed Leadership Day.

If you walked through the halls on Leadership Day, you would see elaborate decorations, and hear young pre-K students reciting, “We have no choice but to find our voice. We believe we can do all things if we try.”

Parents took tours across the building, while students explained and exemplified the 8 habits of leadership.

Principal Lashonda Keyes Smith said, “You’re never too young to be a leader. And everyone in this school is a leader. They have a leadership role. And so we’re teaching them as little ones to grow up to be leaders within the community.”

