Cool Schools: Hattiesburg High and PRCC

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Imagine graduating high school and already being halfway done with college.

Pearl River Community College and Hattiesburg High School are giving students the opportunity to put themselves ahead of the curve with a dual enrollment program.

Peaking in the classrooms, you wouldn’t be able to tell that some students at PRCC are living double lives as high school students.

Every day, 19 juniors and seniors leave their high school classmates to take community college courses, with the goal of earning an associate’s degree and high school diploma at the same time.

This is the second year for the program, which students must first apply for.

Petal High School also sends a group.

The students also don’t pay a dime of tuition. It’s all paid for by the school district.

