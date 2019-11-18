Cool Schools: Murrah High School swimmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Murrah High School senior has made history as the first in the Jackson Public School District to compete in the state swimming championship.

Zaccheus Wallace is the big brother on the Jackson swim team. Made up of middle and high school students all over the district, he serves as the captain. So, when he qualified for the state championship, the entire district was behind him.

Though he didn’t place high, he was happy to represent. “I did the freestyle. I was like number 16. But it was good competition there,” Wallace said.

Qualifying for the championship was his way to show the metro swimming world there’s talent in JPS. He also tries to encourage other students to break the stereotype that surrounds African Americans and swimming.

“I tell them it’s not that hard when you get int he water. You just got to have a feel for it, and just practice. So, it’s just about being willing to do things like that, and step out that box,” Wallace says.

Swim coach Kathleen Grigsby says the JPS swim team has grown from 7 students to 23 students. “I’m just hopeful that other students will be encouraged and want to join the team,” she says.

Zaccheus also plays basketball. He was shy to say which sport is his favorite. But he plans to hang both up in college. He earned a 31 on the ACT, and plans to major in biology, to become a surgeon.

