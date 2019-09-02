Cool Schools: Murrah High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sound of perfection isn’t just the noise that fills the band hall at Murrah High School. It’s the name of the marching and symphonic bands that band director Bryan Jefferson has led to numerous superior ratings.

“I’ve been here for 17 years, and I really think I was led to be here. I was called by God,” Jefferson said.

That calling came while Jefferson himself was a high school band student.

The Pearl native saw an opportunity to extend his band experience to Jackson students while at a competition.

“We were laughing at the performance we saw. I noticed that the students that I was laughing at looked like me. From that moment I decided that I wanted to come to this school district.”

With music as the foundation, mentorship and community are the instruments that keep students invested.

Between music class during school and band practice after school, Jefferson spends more time with many of the students than their parents do with them.

“The younger brothers come through the program, or younger sisters come through the program, and a lot of times it’s not just about being a part of the program to perform. But it’s to be a part of the social aspects that we do. And we know that we’re going to push them in the right direction.”

Jefferson says his favorite part of the job is to see former students go on to succeed in music and other avenues. Some even return to help the younger musicians.

When asked if Murrah is where he will retire, Jefferson said, “As a matter of fact, I’m at the point where I could retire. But I’m still enjoying what I do. When the sign happens, I’ll be looking forward to doing something else. Until then, this is a great place and as they say ‘the only place to be’.”

