Cool Schools: Provine High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are all kinds of nicknames for money. You can call it moolah, ducats, schmoney, bread. But what’s lacking is education on money management inside classrooms. A local credit union has teamed up with a Jackson school to help close that gap.

What used to be a classroom is now a credit union branch at Provine High School. Twice a week, students from the Business and Finance Academy open shop as bank tellers for Hope Credit Union.

The branch is the first of its kind in Jackson. It has been open for about two years. For just $15, students and teachers can open accounts. But the program goes beyond banking.



The tellers take what they learn in training and go into classrooms, sharing important saving, budgeting and credit tips. “What made me want to work here is because I want to be a tax attorney when I grow up. So I might as well go ahead and understand banking and how it works,” said Alex Riley, who is a senior at Provine.

Brandi Wigley is also a bank teller. “Your senior year is very expensive. And if you start your 9th, 10th, 11th grade year, then your senior year, you won’t have to worry about anything,” she said.

“Oftentimes our students have jobs. With those jobs, they get those pay cards. And every time they get a pay card it takes money from them. So, with Hope and opening savings and checking accounts it begins to a brighter future,” said Tranita Taylor, who teaches in the Business Academy.

Hope also has branches in Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas.

If you know of a student, teacher, parent or school doing something cool, nominate for our #CoolSchools segment. Tell us what makes them cool by sending an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.