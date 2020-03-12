Coronavirus concerns at Costco

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Within minutes of the opening of the first Costco in Mississippi, hundreds of people flocked inside with the coronavirus influencing their shopping list.

Many people filled their cart with bulks of health products to keep their hands and surroundings germ-free.

Before customers came in, Costco employees wiped every cart handle with sanitizer before each person came in.

Inside, people were rushing straight to the hand soap containers which left quickly. Clorox wipes and Lysol spray were also popular items.

Some shoppers were not only shopping for themselves, but for others who are stuck in many places where stores are sold out.

Health experts have stressed these items don’t fully guarantee you won’t catch coronavirus, but it does keep your body and surrounding healthy and more tolerable to the germ.

