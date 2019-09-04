Corrections officer trainee charged with contraband

A woman training to be a corrections officer ends up facing jail after allegedly sneaking contraband into the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Dominique Foster is charged with introduction of contraband. The items found in the facility included, marijuana, tobacco, a cellphone, rolling paper and lighters. Authorities say someone promised Foster $500 for bringing in the items.

Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says low paying wages are a temptation for many but one arrest gives others a bad name.

“It never ceases to amaze me that someone would be willing to risk his or her freedom,” said Hall. “For an officer to violate his or her oath of office in such a manner is a disgrace for this agency and a disservice to the hard-working men and women at the MDOC.”

Foster was hired in February. She now faces anywhere from three to fifteen years in prison, a $25,000 fine or both.