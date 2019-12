CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County Sheriff Department needs the public’s help in finding a missing couple.

Quawanda Hicks and Darion Hill were last seen Thursday night around 11 in a 2001 tan Chevrolet Tahoe with tag number CBA 4114.

Call the Clairborne County Sheriff Department at (601) 437-5161 if you know where the missing couple is.