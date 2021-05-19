Crews work to repair offline water wells in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams said two water wells still offline as of Wednesday.

According to Williams, crews have been working on the Siwell Road well first, because it could help stabilize the system until the TV Road well is back online. He said once crews stabilize the well, they should be able to mitigate it.

Once that’s complete, Williams said the well could be back online by Friday, May 21.

“Our rational with moving forward on Siwell is because it was a large well. If we’re able to get it back online, it could help stabilize the system until we got TV Road back, but TV Road is going to be more of a complex issue based on our evaluation. So it’s going to take longer to possibly get it repaired that’s why we’re putting all our resources into getting Siwell Road back online,” he stated.

When asked for his comment on the City of Byram wanting to break off from Jackson’s well systems, he said that conversation would be between Mayor Richard White and Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.