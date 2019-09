Music was the only sound in the tent. Cyclists rode in silence to honor ‘Newks Cares’ co-founder Lori Newcomb who lost her brave battle with ovarian cancer recently.

Ride in Silence for Lori Newcomb, Co-Founder of Newk’s Eatery, who recently died from ovarian cancer. Posted by WJTV 12 News on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The beloved co-owner of Newk’s Eatery started the ovarian cycle relay shortly after she was diagnosed. Since 2014, the effort has raised $1 million. The teal cups show up every year in the chain’s restaurants and people everywhere can be seen wearing teal rubber wristbands in her honor.