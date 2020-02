JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and killed outside Baptist Hospital on North State Street Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m.

A witness said the shooting happened in the parking lot. They also said a man fired into a black Toyota, before firing shots at the witness.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

#JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred just after 6:30am outside the Baptist Hospital on N. State St. Initial reports are that two invidiuals have been wounded. Their conditions and circumstances are not yet known. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) February 19, 2020