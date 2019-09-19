Delbert Hosemann unveils plan to fix infrastructure

Delbert Hosemann traversed the state’s roads to Petal where he talked with folks at Dunn Roadbuilders about his stance on policies to address the state’s crumbling infrastructure.

The candidate for Lt. Governor says he supports a local option use tax whereby counties would be allowed to vote on raising the gas tax in order to support repairs.

The proposed ballot would also include a list of items the monies would pay for so people can know exactly what that tax will address. The tax would also be limited for a specific amount of time much like school and city bond issues do now.