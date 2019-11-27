DIGITAL FIRST: Preliminary Tornado Tracks from Wednesday Morning

Preliminary Tornado Tracks 11/27 WEDNESDAY MORNING TORNADOES 🌪 – Likely two tornadoes touched down in Central Mississippi early Wednesday morning. Here is what radar looked like and what the possible tornado tracks were. Read more: bit.ly/34CMbNW WJTV 12 News Posted by Meteorologist Jacob Lanier on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has shared preliminary tracks of Wednesday morning’s likely tornadoes. They include two separate tornadoes in Rankin and Smith Counties around midnight Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier says that the first tornado in Star, was likely stronger, producing major home and tree damage around 12:00 AM. The same storm then likely produced a second, weaker tornado to the east, between Puckett and Polkville around 12:30 AM.

An official survey from the National Weather Service will be completed this afternoon. Stay updates with Storm Team 12 and 12 News for the latest on the survey findings, including the strength of Wednesday morning’s tornadoes.