Digital First: Rainy Friday with some Storms, but no Severe Weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A cluster of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to push through the Jackson Metro as we approach midday on Friday. By tomorrow morning, rainfall totals could be up to 2 inches in some locations.
Friday morning, Central and Southwest Mississippi were added to a low Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather. There continues to be the potential for a few damaging wind gusts or a very weak, brief tornado.
Storm activity is expected to last in most locations through late evening, though the storm potential will decrease throughout the night. By Saturday morning, showers will only linger across the Pine Belt. Then clouds will begin to break by Saturday afternoon, with nice, cooler weather for the Capital City Classic.
