Digital First: Rainy Friday with some Storms, but no Severe Weather

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIVE – Showers & storms arrive in the Jackson Meteo. Live Eye Max 12 Radar and forecast update with Meteorologist Jacob Lanier…

Posted by WJTV 12 News on Friday, November 22, 2019
Mid morning radar and forecast update with Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A cluster of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to push through the Jackson Metro as we approach midday on Friday. By tomorrow morning, rainfall totals could be up to 2 inches in some locations.

Friday morning, Central and Southwest Mississippi were added to a low Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather. There continues to be the potential for a few damaging wind gusts or a very weak, brief tornado.

Storm activity is expected to last in most locations through late evening, though the storm potential will decrease throughout the night. By Saturday morning, showers will only linger across the Pine Belt. Then clouds will begin to break by Saturday afternoon, with nice, cooler weather for the Capital City Classic.

Follow our entire Storm Team 12 on social media for complete updates on today’s showers and storms…

On Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ken South, Meteorologist Jacob Lanier, and Meteorologist John Conway
On Twitter: @KenSouthWJTV, @JacobLanierWx, @JohnConway_Wx

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories