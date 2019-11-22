Digital First: Rainy Friday with some Storms, but no Severe Weather

LIVE – Showers & storms arrive in the Jackson Meteo. Live Eye Max 12 Radar and forecast update with Meteorologist Jacob Lanier… Posted by WJTV 12 News on Friday, November 22, 2019 Mid morning radar and forecast update with Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A cluster of moderate to heavy rainfall continues to push through the Jackson Metro as we approach midday on Friday. By tomorrow morning, rainfall totals could be up to 2 inches in some locations.

Friday morning, Central and Southwest Mississippi were added to a low Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather. There continues to be the potential for a few damaging wind gusts or a very weak, brief tornado.

FRIDAY STORMS: A morning update now includes southwest Mississippi in a low Level 1 "Marginal" risk for a few strong/severe storms for today. 🌩️ I'm thinking some gusty winds could cause some damage. We'll monitor, but nothing to be overly concerned about. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/tHmlvld1Oj — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) November 22, 2019

Storm activity is expected to last in most locations through late evening, though the storm potential will decrease throughout the night. By Saturday morning, showers will only linger across the Pine Belt. Then clouds will begin to break by Saturday afternoon, with nice, cooler weather for the Capital City Classic.

COOLER WEEKEND…A front will come through MS late Friday with about an inch of rain. The rain tapers off early & clouds will decrease by Saturday afternoon with temps in the lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny with lows in the upper 30s & highs near 60. #mswx pic.twitter.com/LQOrbwIcYh — Ken South (@KenSouthWJTV) November 22, 2019

