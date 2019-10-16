Donald Trump Jr. to headline fundraiser for Tate Reeves

Donald Trump, Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Each candidate will be pulling out all the stops the last weekend before the election.

Donald Trump Jr. will headline a fundraiser for Tate Reeves Thursday, October 24 at Longleaf Plantation in Purvis. It costs $500 per person to attend the reception. The invitation does not say if there is a host committee. Those people typically pay more to underwrite the event and to make sure fundraising goals for the event are met.

Trump Jr. will be joined by his girlfriend and former San Francisco First Lady Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Lt. Governor says he’s pleased to have the support.

“ We’re excited to have Donald Trump Jr. coming to campaign for us next week, and to have Donald Trump’s support! They understand how important it is to defeat Jim Hood—who supported Hillary Clinton and continues to oppose Trump daily. It should be a fun day on the trail!”

The event will begin at 4:00 pm