Efforts to curb drug use in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin addressed the media on Tuesday in Laurel for the first time since taking over the position in January.

Berlin gave updates on a number of issues including efforts to curb drug use throughout the county.

He said if they can slow the usage of drugs down, that will help them in other areas as well. “We’ll never be able to get rid of the methamphetamine, let’s get that straight. Because this is a nationwide problem, this isn’t just a Jones County problem. Because if you can slow it down, you can slow down, you can slow down your burglaries, you can slow down your larcenies, you can slow down people’s stuff getting stolen, its just…it’s an epidemic.”

Since January 18, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has made 9 drug-related arrests.