Entergy MS provides updates on power restoration

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Entergy MS says they’re still working to restore power to thousands of customers affected by this weekend’s storms.

The company says since their evaluation Sunday, around 7pm, they’ve restored power to 25,300 customers, but 13,000 still remain in the dark. The hardest hit areas being near Greenville and Rosedale.

Severe storms, including tornadoes, are to blame for Entergy needing to repair or replace 400 poles, 775 spans of wire, 16 transformers and 331 cross arms.

Monday Entergy will deploy an additional 350 workers on the ground with plans to fully restore power across the state in the next several days.

For a detailed list of damages across the state and more information about Entergy’s restoration efforts, click here.