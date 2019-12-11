Entergy to invest $57M to attract economic development, improve reliability

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Public Service Commission approves Entergy Mississippi’s construction of a $57-million substation at the Madison County Mega Site.

According to Entergy, the project will give the industrial site a competitive edge in attracting large economic development projects. It will also increase service reliability in the fast-growing area of northwest Madison County.

The Madison County Mega Site is located off Interstate 55 near the Nissan automotive plant in Canton.

The project is expected to serve up to 80 megawatts of electric power and has the capacity to provide up to 300 MW in the future.

In December of 2020, Entergy will break ground with a planned in-service date of December 2021.

“The Madison County Mega Site has more than 1,000 acres, so we’re targeting larger projects with significant power requirements and high levels of reliability,” said Ed Gardner, Entergy Mississippi director of business and economic development. “The substation has been designed and configured to provide highly reliable transmission service that will ultimately have three independent sources.

“That means triple redundancy–critical to providing these large manufacturers with extremely reliable power.”

The Madison County Economic Development Authority is marketing the site to automotive suppliers, advanced manufacturers, and knowledge-based industries.

“Entergy Mississippi’s commitment to Madison County will positively affect the lives of our citizens and the region for generations to come,” said Joey Deason, executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority. “Having a substation that can serve some very large loads will position our community and region to compete for larger projects that were once considered out of reach due to the availability of electrical capacity.”

The site is an Entergy Qualified Site, meaning certain due diligence and preparation has been done, reducing risk and the time needed to occupy the site.