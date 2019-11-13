Entergy workers transported to hospital after being injured at McCoy Federal Building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emergency crews responded to Dr. A. H. McCoy Federal Building in Downtown Jackson Wednesday morning.

According to Cleotha Sanders with the Jackson Fire Department, two Entergy workers were working inside of McCoy Federal Building. The two workers were subsequently transported to the hospital for an incident they were injured in while working.

Entergy’s Senior Lead communications specialist Martha Hartmann says the workers were injured inside of the underground vault near the building. Both workers walked out on their own and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No additional information is available at this time.