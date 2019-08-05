ERDC mourns the loss of engineer killed in cycling accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center mourns the loss of Dr. Jim O’Daniel following a fatal cycling accident in Greenwood, Mississippi August 3.

According to ERDC, O’Daniel, 50, was competing in the 12th annual Bikes, Blue and Bayous cycling event when he was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of U.S. 82 and Mississippi 7.

The director of ERDC Dr. Pitman David Pittman says, “This weekend we lost a great colleague, friend, and engineer, Dr. Jim O’Daniel. Jim was one of our top experts in his field, a world-class talent with a world-class heart. Jim was passionate about his job and biking. We will miss Jim very much⸺both his talent and his passion for life and for others. We pray for his family, his friends, and his ERDC team. May he rest in peace.”

“The ERDC family and our community has tragically lost a true friend and engineer leader. He was a great guy, very humble and sincere. Jim was a world-class leader in his field. He loved his work, and his research has made a tremendous impact on our country. Jim’s legacy will live on in the ERDC and across our nation,” said Bartley Durst, director of GSL.