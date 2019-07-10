Escapees captured: Breaking News

A second prison escapee has been captured. Christopher High was caught at a separate location within an hour of the capture of Johnathan Blankenship.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, both inmates were captured in Lauderdale County.

MDOC sent out this notice via Twitter.

Second Capture: Escaped state inmate Christopher High, 28, is in custody. He had been on the run with fellow inmate Jonathan Blankenship after the two escaped the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. pic.twitter.com/EI0SiTbENy — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) July 10, 2019

Blankenship escaped on Friday from the prison located along Highway 468 in Rankin County. He was serving five years for assaulting an officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Jonathan Blankenship, one of the two escapees from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has been captured.

CAPTURED: Escaped state Inmate Jonathan Blankenship, 31, who had been on the run since Friday after fleeing the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Details developing pic.twitter.com/w2pm4Nqrtz — MDOC (@MS_MDOC) July 10, 2019



