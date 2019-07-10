Escapees captured: Breaking News

A second prison escapee has been captured. Christopher High was caught at a separate location within an hour of the capture of Johnathan Blankenship.
According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, both inmates were captured in Lauderdale County.
MDOC sent out this notice via Twitter.
10:40 am
Blankenship escaped on Friday from the prison located along Highway 468 in Rankin County. He was serving five years for assaulting an officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County.
High is serving twelve years for burglary in Carroll County.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Jonathan Blankenship, one of the two escapees from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has been captured.
