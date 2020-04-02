Families, lawyers concerned about inmate exposure to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Most people have the ability to practice social distancing, but behind bars that’s difficult.

COVID-19, or the coronavirus, can quickly spread between people, which is why family members and lawyers of inmates are terrified of what could happen if an inmate is exposed.

Since December 29 of last year, there have been 29 deaths throughout Mississippi prisons.

It all started with riots and violence among inmates.

Cheryl Porter, whose son was transferred to Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility from Parchman in January, said her son was stabbed 12 times back in January.

“He’s the one with the broke arm in three places. He got stabbed 12 times,” she detailed.

Porter said her son has been in prison for 12 years, and during his time he’s had to fight off inmates and guards. Now she’s worried he’ll have to fight off COVID-19 with no help from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“They need to test their officers first. The wardens, lieutenants, the captains… all of them. They need to test them first. And if they’re positive they need to be sent home.. and then start testing all the inmates.”

Southern poverty law center and several other Mississippi organizations delivered an open letter to Governor Tate Reeves March 17.

They described those imprisoned and detained as being “highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses such as COVID-19,” and if there’s not plan in place, it “may cost lives.”



“There’s a real high risk of for this transmission of this disease inside these facilities and that’s exacerbating by the fact we have a lot of older people in our prisons and people who have chronic health conditions,” Benjamin Salk, Senior Staff Attorney at Southern Poverty Law Center explained.



12 News Lanaya Lewis asked Salk if state officials should release those with offenses.

He said “absolutely,” but they should start with those who have yet to be convicted.



“All those people are held because they have cash bail they can’t afford, and they’re innocent under the law. Those are people who really should be prioritized for release.”



12 News Lanaya Lewis reached out to Mississippi Department of Corrections about how many inmates and officers have been tested for COVID-19 and what steps they’re taking to reduce the risk.

Here’s the statement from MDOC officials:

The MDOC does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population. With many of our employees working from home, we are still gathering information to get a clear picture of their well-being. The department’s Q&A posted on the website provides information about the steps being taken to prevent potential exposure and thus the spread of the virus. The Q&A is being updated as information become available. Questions about the search for a commissioner should be directed to the search committee… The testing protocol is the same in corrections as the general public. If tests for influenza are negative, then the patient is tested for the virus. We are still gathering information to get a clear picture of the status with our employees. Therefore, I have no numbers to provide. MDOC, Office of Communications

The Mississippi Department of Corrections has a website page dedicated to questions and answers about COVID-19, but does not have a date to when it was last updated. To check out the website, click here.