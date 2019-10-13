Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An attorney for the family of a 28-year-old black woman who was killed by police inside her Texas home says the white officer who shot her didn’t have time to perceive a threat.

Lee Merritt made the comments after police released a statement saying officers responding to a request for a welfare check saw someone near a window inside the home and fired a single shot after “perceiving a threat.” Atatiana Jefferson was killed. Full Coverage: Shootings

Body camera video showing two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shout, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One-shot is then fired through a window. Atatiana Jefferson was killed.

Jefferson’s family says Jefferson was watching her nephew at the time and they don’t understand why police would have shot her.

