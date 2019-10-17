Family talks to 12 News about son’s death

They say they believe someone is getting away with murder

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – In this 12 News exclusive, we hear from the family of Anthony McGee II who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

The father, Anthony McGee says he got a call from his daughter at four in the morning. She said her brother had just been shot. He said when he got to the scene, he saw his son lying there, lifeless.

“That’s the only son we had. That was our baby. He was very well known. he gone be remembered and missed very much. He was a barber in the neighborhood for a lot of the guys that come and got their hair cut.”

According to Jackson police, Anthony got into a fight with another man and showed a handgun. According to them, that’s when the other man opened fire. But after speaking to witnesses, the family says they believe he was trying to defend himself.

“Evidently, they showed my son his gun or whatever the case may be, and I guess my son, well I got a big gun too. At that time, I guess he was getting out of his truck and then all I know a rain of bullets kept firing and going on.”

Right across the street from the nightclub is a Family dollar, that actually has a camera facing towards the nightclub. Family members say that video may be the key to figuring out what happened that night.”

“Y’all haven’t been to a judge, a court, anything but y’all let this guy come in for a few hours and the next thing we know he was out on the street.”

As Anthony’s mother and father prepare to lay him to rest, they’re calling on another investigation by JPD.

I did speak with the management team at Family Dollar and they say no one from JPD has been over to collect any evidence.

We are waiting to hear back from JPD.