CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss.(WJTV) – The Claiborne County Sheriff reports two men are dead are their boat capsized while fishing Sunday afternoon.

Officials responded out to the Ark, a small lake near Highway 61 around 4:20 pm.

Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries recovered the bodies of Antonio Anderson, 46, and his son, 26-year-old Jamarcuus Anderson.

The incident is still under investigation.