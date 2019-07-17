Father, son fight causes truck to crash into Jackson business

A father and son’s fight inside of a moving truck resulted in a crash into a south Jackson business.

Tricia’s Sports Bar is temporarily shut down as they pick up the pieces.

“They told me I had a truck in my building so when I got here I’m thinking maybe you know the truck done hit maybe the side of the building or something, but when I got here the truck was literally inside the building,” said Patricia Holton the owner.

She said the clean-up will take a while.

“It’s going to take a lot to get it back to where we need it and we got a lot of events that’s coming up and actually we had a tournament that was scheduled for tonight so I don’t know,” Holton said.

Jackson Police Department said the crash was caused by a son assaulting his father who was driving at the time.

The father lost control and collided with the building.

“The son hit the dad and started to cut him with a blade the dad said and for somehow they ended up spinning off and ending up in my in my building,” she said.

The owner says the father’s insurance should help pay for the rebuild.