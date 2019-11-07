FBI: 3 men charged in $1M Mississippi methamphetamine bust

TAYLOR, Miss. (AP) - The mayor of Taylor, Mississippi, has abruptly resigned after more than four decades in office.

The Oxford Eagle reports James E. Hamilton sent his resignation to the Taylor Board of Aldermen this week. He also stepped down as the town's planning administrator. No details or reasoning were provided to the public, and the newspaper says its attempts to contact Hamilton were unsuccessful.

Alderman Ellen Meacham says the aldermen unanimously voted to accept both of Hamilton's resignations, though she wishes Hamilton could've finished the remaining two years of his current term as mayor.

The board on Tuesday discussed a special election to be held in early 2020. Details aren't finalized. Hamilton ran unopposed in the most recent election in 2017.