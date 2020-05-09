Fighting COVID-19 by staying active, healthy

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Dr. Timothy Quinn believes staying active and healthy during the coronavirus outbreak could prevent future health problems.

Gyms are set to open Monday, May 18, under Governor Reeves’ amended Safer-at Home order.

Dr. Quinn explained most of those who disproportionately lost their lives to COVID-19, were noted to have “decreased levels of health.” He said those who were healthier had a better chance of survival.

To stay active, Dr. Quinn suggests either going to the gym or even working out at home or outside. He said those at higher risk of infection should consider walking or jogging outside or even finding fun activities to do in the house.

