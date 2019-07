COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Final arrangements have been made for a Columbus teenager fatally shot after a birthday party more than a week ago.

Visitation for 16-year-old Arykah White will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter’s Funeral Home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Vibrant Church.

White was killed July 20 at a Sweet 16 party at the Propst Park Community Activity Center.