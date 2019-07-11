First West Nile Virus human case reported in Mississippi

Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reports the first human case of West Nile virus in 2019.

The reported case comes out of Smith County.

MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers left a statement regarding the first case of 2019.

“This first case of 2019 is a reminder that each year we have WNV cases in Mississippi and that all Mississippians need to act now to reduce their risk of infection regardless of where they live in the state. Most cases occur from July through September, so this is to be expected. While most infected people recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death – especially in those over 50 years of age.” MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers

According to MSDH, Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, the infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Click here for more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, or to track the current number if WNW cases and locations.